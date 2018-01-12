Mariah Carey Reportedly Begged Kit Harington For ‘GoT’ Spoilers At Globes: She Was ‘All Over Him’

Mariah Carey proved she’s just like us when she allegedly tried to force ‘Game of Thrones’ secrets out of Kit Harington. Mimi reportedly cornered him at the Golden Globes!

Who knew that Mariah Carey, 47, was the world’s biggest Game of Thrones fan? We don’t blame her for freaking out when she saw Kit Harington, 31, at a Golden Globes after party on January 7. We totally would, too. Mariah allegedly took things a step further, according to an eyewitness who spoke to The Sun, and “cornered” Kit, who plays Jon Snow on the show, to ask him for GoT season 8 secrets! That’s intense!

“Mariah was touching Kit’s arm and shoulder and they were talking really intensely for a while,” the source told The Sun. “She was wearing a really low cut dress and he was being very polite and looking her directly in the eye. Kit kept glancing around as if he couldn’t believe it. Everyone in the whole party was looking over at them. Mariah is clearly a huge Game Of Thrones fan because she wouldn’t let him go. She was all over him.

Kit played true to his character, and apparently told Mariah he knows nothing. Hey, you have to respect her for trying! “Everyone’s dying to know what happens in series eight, so nobody could blame her for asking for spoilers,” the source said. And Kit must have been freaking out that he got to meet one of the biggest stars in the world. Somehow, we’re both of them at the same time. Unfortunately, Kit’s fiancée and former Game of Thrones costar, Rose Leslie, wasn’t at the Globes. Can you imagine how much Mariah would have freaked out meeting Jon Snow and Ygritte at the same time?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kit spilled any Game of Thrones spoilers for Mariah? Let us know!