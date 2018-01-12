Margot Robbie’s Messy, Imperfect Updo Is The Exact Thing We Need To See On The Red Carpet

In a world where everyone is being judged ALL THE TIME, Margot Robbie rocked an imperfect hairstyle on purpose at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Here’s why it matters.

You make think a red carpet hairstyle is a trivial thing, but it means a lot. In 2018, thanks to social media and other factors, it feels like everyone is trying to be perfect 24/7. I feel this as a “normal person,” and celebrities have it even worse, especially on the red carpet. Margot Robbie is stunning, but the fact that she wore her hair in a slightly messy updo at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 11 made me love her and her look even more. There were pieces left out on purpose, and it was almost as if she was saying, this shouldn’t be that serious. Margot rocked this effortless, cool-girl top knot, thanks to hairstylist Bryce Scarlett.

I LOVED this look, and it’s easy to copy. Here is the exact how to from Bryce:

“Step 1: Prep damp hair by coating hair with the TRESemmé Repair & Protect 7 Pre-Styling Spray to protect hair from damage caused by hot tools and styling.

Step 2: Apply TRESemmé TRES Two Extra Hold Mousse to roots while hair is still damp to create lift and volume.

Step 3: Blow dry hair rough with hands lifting hair at the roots and directing the air up to create a ton of volume and natural wave.

Step 4: Once completely dry, scrunch the mid-lengths to the ends of hair with water to infuse moisture and regain some of that natural wave. Then diffuse entire head of hair to add more natural texture and wave until dry.

Step 5: Spray the NEW TRESemmé Compressed Micro-Mist Hair Spray Hold Level 2: Smooth all over the head, tousling the hair and lifting from the roots to provide grittiness and texture without stiffness.

Step 6: Pull the hair up into a ponytail slightly to the left side of the top of the head with an elastic letting some pieces fall out around the nape of the neck. Twist hair around to create a nice undone knot and secure with bobby pins.

Step 7: Tie a black velvet ribbon around the bun into a bow and pin into place.

Step 8: Pull little wisps of hair out around the hair line for added detail and spray the NEW TRESemmé Compressed Micro-Mist Hair Spray Hold Level 2: Smooth all over to lock the look into place.”

HollywoodLifers, did you love Margot Robbie’s hair at the Critics’ Choice Awards?