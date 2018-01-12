Lindsay Lohan Reveals If Oprah Still Takes Her Calls After Reality Show: The Drama Was ‘My Fault’

While appearing on ‘Wendy,’ Lindsay Lohan opened up about what it was like working with Oprah on her 2014 reality show. Does Oprah still talk to her after all the drama?

Lindsay Lohan, 31, just opened up about what it was really like filming her 2014 reality show Lindsay with Oprah Winfrey, 63. “I was very very deep into it [my sobriety],” she said on the Jan. 12 episode of The Wendy Williams Show about her first interview post-rehab and subsequent OWN series. “I should’ve questioned more how it was going to feel moving back to New York after living in California after so many years, moving my family around for the first time. I threw myself into it completely and then there’s cameras there. Oprah was great with me because I was like, ‘I feel like I need a few days just to actually settle,’ and that’s my fault. Because I just wanted to get back into work… [I was showing up on time] but there were times where I was in my bedroom and there were camera crews there and it was just too much, so I was like, ‘You gotta give me like an hour.’”

But stalling production on a docu-series definitely isn’t cheap, so naturally Wendy Williams, 53, had questions about the logistics behind taking breaks while filming. “Would Oprah call you up and tell you, ‘No we only have an hour, production is expensive.’?” Wendy asked about the times the Mean Girls star needed time to get away from filming. “No, I would call her because her and I, our original consensus and idea for the show was one camera and me instead of a camera crew,” Lindsay replied. “The director they brought in kind of asked my dad to ad lib a few lines and he’s like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ So, it became more of a scripted thing, until Oprah came back and then it was real.”

It definitely appears that LiLo formed a close bond with the A Wrinkle In Time star — and fortunately, that bond has remained tight over the years! “Whenever she was around I would call her all the time. I just spoke to her the other day,” the Parent Trap actress added. “I love that I can say that. It really is amazing, she was really such a guiding light to me in my life. I’m lucky.” Imagine being able to call Oprah whenever you needed some advice! Lindsay is definitely doing really well in 2018 and we’re SO here for it.

