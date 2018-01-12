Kylie Jenner’s Baby Nursery Is Reportedly ‘Done’ As She Baby Proofs Home: Anything Sharp’s ‘Out’

Kylie Jenner’s on top of her stuff — baby stuff that is! A new report claims her entire house is almost 100% baby-proofed already, as her child’s set to arrive next month!

Looks like Kylie Jenner, 20, is prepping hardcore for the arrival of her first baby! While the little one, whom she’s expecting with Travis Scott, 25, isn’t reportedly due for another month, a new report from US Weekly claims the reality star already has a completed nursery set up. Not only that, but she’s nearly finished baby-proofing the house as well, being extra careful to remove anything that could harm the child. Talk about impressive organization skills! Click here to see pics from Kylie and Travis’ relationship.

“The nursery is done,” an US Weekly source told the mag this week. “She’s a go-getter like her mother [Kris Jenner, 62]. No way she waited long to set that up!” The baby-proofing is also something Kylie reportedly hasn’t taken lightly. “Anything sharp has already been taken out,” the insider revealed. While Kylie is putting the final baby-approved touches on her home, her pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, is also prepping for a little arrival.

In fact, as HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Khloe is in the process of building her dream nursery for her and Tristan Thompson‘s, 26, first child. While originally saving a spare room in her house for a custom-made closet, she’s now reportedly planning on turning it into a nursery, according to TMZ. The star, who’s already six months along, is coming up with “elaborate designs” and is after the best in furnishings, clothing, and decor. We can’t wait to see how both her and Kylie’s nurseries turn out!

While Khloe has been embracing her pregnancy, finally confirming the exciting news last month, Kylie has taken the opposite approach, and has maintained an uncharacteristically low profile. In an effort to stay on the DL, Kylie has reportedly purchased many of her baby goods online, according to another insider. “She loves to talk about the nursery,” the source said. “She received a lot of gifts at her shower, including baby necessities and clothes. She has also bought a lot of things herself.”

are you surprised by how on-top of her baby prep Kylie has reportedly been?