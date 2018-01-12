WOW! Kim Kardashian posted a pic of Louis Vuitton trash cans that was basically the definition of extra. Check out the pics of the upscale garbage receptacles here!

One celeb’s trash is literally another person’s treasure! Kim Kardashian, 37, took to her Snapchat story to post pics of what could be her trash cans and yeah, they’re Louis Vuitton garbage cans. Needless to say, if those are indeed her trash cans (she didn’t mention if they were or not), it’s safe to say Kim’s garbage is probably more fashionable than most of us on our best day. As a result of her Snapchat story, fans came out in droves to admit how jealous they were of Kim’s trash. One person tweeted, “[E]ven Kim Kardashian’s trash is more beautiful than me,” while another made the bold declaration, “If I have to accept my fate that I am trash I’ll at least be Kim Kardashian’s designer trash.” Too true. In a world full of trash, be Kim’s Louis Vuitton trash. Get ready to be jealous, and check out the picture of Kim’s cans below!

We reported earlier how Kim seemingly moved on from the horror of the Paris robbery by posting a pic on Snapchat of herself flaunting some grills. Ornate grills, glamorous trash cans? Kim is officially living her best life in 2018, and we should all take some notes.

Apparently, Paris Hilton, 36, is ready to invite Kim and Nicole Richie, 36, to her upcoming wedding. However, the big question still remains — are trash cans on the bridal registry? Because if so, Kim might want to think about doing a little re-gifting. Click here to see pics of celebs, including Kim, who had the sexiest, raciest selfies of 2017.

