Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter, 3, Adorably Crushes On Gaston At Disneyland — See Pic

So cute! Kelly Clarkson’s daughter River Rose couldn’t take her eyes off of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ character Gatson when at Disneyland. See the adorable pic here!

It’s love at first sight! Kelly Clarkson’s daughter, River Rose Blackstock, 3, was in awe of the Disney bad boy, Gaston, on Jan. 11. Kelly shared the adorable moment from their Disneyland trip on her Instagram captioned, “Oh great so she’s into bad boys at the age of 3.” So funny! At least he’s a Disney bad boy! Nevertheless, River is definitely living every little girl’s fairytale. The picture showed her cozying up to Gaston in an adorable pink tutu! We can’t get enough!

We’re happy to see Kelly in such good spirits! She recently found herself in hot water after doing an interview with Radio.com, where she told them how she disciplines her children. “I’m not above a spanking, which people aren’t necessarily into. And I don’t mean like hitting her hand, I just mean a spanking. My parents spanked me, I did fine in life and I feel fine about it,” Kelly explained.

Kelly finds absolutely nothing wrong with spanking her children River and Remington Alexander Blackstock, 1. “I warn [River], I’m like, ‘Hi, I’m gonna spank you on your bottom if you don’t stop right now. Like, this is ridiculous,” Kelly said. Although many fans slammed Kelly, saying spanking is abusive behavior, others came to her defense. “Discipline also includes punishment and telling them why they are being punished. At the end of the day it’s her child she is going to look at when they get older. It’s her decision to how to discipline them. A spank isn’t going to be the end of the world to them,” one fan Tweeted.

HollywoodLifers, how cute are River Blackstock and Gaston? What do you think of Kelly’s decision to spank her children? Let us know!