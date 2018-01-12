Justin Bieber Prefers To Be Shirtless: See Him Hike, Perform & Even Read The Bible Without A Shirt

If you follow Justin Bieber on Instagram, you’d know that the singer loves being shirtless. Take a look through everything he’d rather do with his abs out!

Justin Bieber, 23, sure knows how to love himself! The “Love Yourself” singer is constantly showing the world just how much he loves his cool tattoos by going out in public without a shirt on. Of course, not everyone is lucky enough to run into him as he’s out and about, but that doesn’t mean we can’t all admire his good looks. Justin’s Instagram account is flooded with photos he posted of his shirtless self. From reading the Bible to playing soccer, the Biebs keeps proving to the world that everything is better when you aren’t wearing a top.

The most recent example we have of the “Sorry” singer embracing a shirtless lifestyle came on Jan. 7 when the heartthrob posted a photo on Instagram that showed off his numerous tattoos. The image, appropriately captioned, “Wowzers” showed Justin sitting on a plane, reading the Bible, without clothing covering the top half of his body. It was actually quite a #look though! The black ink that covers his chest and abs matched perfectly with the dark baseball cap and sweatpants he has wearing. Leave it to JB to make forgoing clothes fashionable!

We love all of the ink Justin has gotten through the years — and we aren’t alone! As we’ve previously reported, his girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, is also quite a fan of the artwork the “Friends” singer has permanently marked his body with. “She really is a visual person and Justin’s tattoos absolutely add to his charm and hotness,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, adding that she is “all about” his current appearance. We don’t blame her! Justin’s all blend seamlessly together for a unique look that works really well — no wonder he loves showing them off by walking around shirtless all the time! Click through the gallery above to see all the times Justin stepped out without a shirt on!

Wowzers A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 6, 2018 at 4:40pm PST

HollywoodLifers, which shirtless pic of Justin’s is your fave? Let us know in the comments below!