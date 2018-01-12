British Model Harry Uzoka, 25, Stabbed To Death In West London In ‘Robbery Gone Wrong’

An innocent life has been tragically cut short. Harry Uzoka, a young star in the fashion world, died after being stabbed in the chest during an alleged botched robbery.

Harry Uzoka, 25, was found collapsed on a pavement on Old Oak Road, East Acton around 4 PM local time on Jan. 11, according to the International Business Times. He suffered knife wound to the chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Though the Met Police had yet to confirmed the identity of the victim in this fatal stabbing, sources close to Harry’s family confirmed to the IBTimes UK that he was indeed the man killed in what is authorities have called a “robbery gone wrong.”

“This is another tragic murder with a young male victim who has met a violent death,” said Beverley Kofi, a Met Police Detective Inspector. “We believe that the incident started Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close and the victim was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road. We believe there were a number of people involved, but we are still working to establish the circumstances and a possible motive,” Detective Inspector Kofi confirmed two men – ages 27 and 28 – were arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

“My husband was walking our child home from school,” Edtya Pustelny told the Evening Standard. “They walked past three teenage boys who were shouting and ran past the garages. The three boys were then pinning a guy up against a garage and holding him by the neck. They were shouting they were going to kill him. My husband said he heard them shouting to give them something. It sounded like they wanted something from him.”

Harry was signed with top London agency Premier Model Management, according to the Evening Standard. The agency helped launch the careers of such supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer. He had more than 14,000 followers on Instagram, and had signed to Next Models in Los Angeles. He recently worked for British magazine Hunger, fashion brand Everlande in New York and the high street clothing store Bershka.

Wow…. I just woke up to the news about Harry Uzoka 😥 — Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) January 12, 2018

RIP Harry Uzoka 🙏🏾❤️ — Juls Baby (@JulsOnIt) January 12, 2018

Our love and prayers go out to Harry Uzoka’s family and friends. A young talent that has been taken too soon ❤️ Harry was an accomplished model making waves internationally in the modelling world. A true inspiration for many and a source of light and energy he will be missed. pic.twitter.com/lbS70SXQrq — Loughborough's EMN (@EMN_Lboro) January 12, 2018

“He went to my school, was a few years below,” Cally The Dreamer, an Essex-based hip-hop artist, told the Standard. “He was a lad that I admired, changed his life for the better and inspired many to do better. Amazing young man with so much life a big loss to the world. A great human, prayers go out to his family.” Similar tributes from Jourdan Dunn, DJ Juls Baby, and others flooded Twitter. “Wow…I just woke up to the news about Harry,” Jourdan tweeted, sharing her grief over the loss of a young talent and the pain inflicted upon a heartbroken family.

Our thoughts are with Harry’s friends, family and loved ones during their time of loss.