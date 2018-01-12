Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: See His Hottest PDA Pics With Gigi Hadid

Happy Birthday, Zayn Malik! The sensational singer just turned 25 today, Jan. 12, so let’s take a look back at his hottest PDA moments with his girl, Gigi Hadid!

It’s hard to think of Zayn Malik without thinking about Gigi Hadid, 22 — the two pretty much go hand-in-hand (literally)! In honor of Zayn’s 25th birthday today, Jan. 12, we decided to take a look back at his hottest PDA moments with his supermodel girlfriend, Gigi Hadid! Though they may have broken up once before, this power couple is as strong as ever right now! The two are very open about their relationship with each other and we LOVE IT! Last year on Nov. 12, Gigi posted the cutest kissing pic on Instagram captioned “2 yrs w my favorite human”, so cute!

That’s not all, the couple has posted many PDA pics together on social media. For Gigi’s birthday in April, the two posed kissing while Gigi held a birthday cake — we were weeping! In June, Gigi posted a throwback pic of the two because she was “missing mine”. Gigi, do you know where we could find ourselves a Zayn of our own!? The pair has continued to flaunt their relationship with endless cuddling selfies, pics vacationing together, and even snuggling in bed!

The two have also done some photo shoots together. For the August issue of Vogue, they posed in some VERY colorful suits for the cover. Inside the spread, they posed in matching velvet brown suits while Gigi leaned on her man by the water. Inside the issue, Gigi gushed over Zayn and all the romantic things he’s done for her. Gigi was also featured in Zayn’s music video for his song “Pillowtalk” in Jan. 2016. The video was super sexy and featured plenty of sweet PDA moments!

