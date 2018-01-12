‘Game Of Thrones’ Revival: Could It Ever Happen? HBO Reveals The Shocking Answer

With practically every show getting a revival these days, is it possible that ‘Game of Thrones’ will get one a few years down the road? HBO’s response to that question will settle that debate!

Don’t expect a Game of Thrones revival to happen — ever. “That’s not happening,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter. “This story, A Song of Fire and Ice, is done. There’s no revival, reboot, spinoff talk.” Well, there you go!

Game of Thrones is currently filming season 8, which will be the show’s final season. Before we start revival talk, let’s just finish the series, am I right? The final season will only consist of 6 episodes, the shortest Game of Thrones season yet. Naturally, with only 6 episodes, fans are thinking that the episodes will be much longer than one hour. Casey revealed to THR that the episode lengths “will be dependent on when the showrunners get the cuts and what they’re happy with.” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, don’t come at us with a 50-minute episode again, please!

Even though we’re not going to be getting a revival or reboot, Game of Thrones prequels are on the way. HBO has hired four writers to come up with ideas for possible series. Casey told our sister site TVLine that the prequels “will not feature any existing characters,” but there may be “[familiar] bloodlines in the potential series.” We’re totally on board with that. The Game of Thrones history is so fascinating. There’s a lot to mine from! Game of Thrones season 8 won’t air until 2019, but don’t expect a double dose of GoT that year. Casey said that if one of these prequels is picked up to series, it wouldn’t air until at least one year after Game of Thrones ended.

HollywoodLifers, do you think HBO is making the right choice about a Game of Thrones revival? Let us know!