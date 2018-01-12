FKA Twigs Shows Off Major Side Boob In Nude Instagram Pic Of Her In The Shower

It’s getting hot in here! FKA twigs has us all feeling some type of way after she bared it all in a sexy nude Instagram pic! See it here!

Watch out Robert Pattinson, 31, FKA twigs, 29, is looking for revenge… well, maybe! The singer/actress proved to the world that she’s still got it by posting a seductive shower pic on Jan. 12! FKA appeared to be completely nude, and gave us a hot view of her side boob. All we can say is, wow! The Instagram photo captioned, “wealth you tear me from myself. mirage of a crown allow me, shut down brown girl to front in you. be frigid and protected under your emerald feathered wings,” already has over 40K likes and thousands of comments! Although many fans thought the pic was to die for, a lot of them seem worried about her music career. “WHAT ABOUT THE ALBUM BABE,” one fan commented.

FKA has kept a pretty low profile since her split with Robert in October 2017. Despite being engaged, the couple just couldn’t seem to make it work with their busy schedules. FKA made her first public appearance since the breakup in November, when she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles. The breakup has certainly had an effect on her music, but the new Instagram post has us thinking she may be back to her old self! “I know we are all dying for new music but lets remember that’s not where Twigs is creatively right now. Lets give her time to express her art and passions in the forms she chooses. I’m sure when she slaps us from outta no where with new music we’ll appreciate the wait and experiences that brought her to those songs,” a fan said in FKA’s defense.

FKA isn’t the only celeb posting “thirst traps” lately. Selfie Queen Kim Kardashian, 37, posted a revealing nude photo of herself in bed on Jan. 5! The Instagram captioned, “Rise & Grind” had everyone wanting to hit the nearest gym! Khloe Kardashian, 33, even commented, “Now you’re showing off!!”

