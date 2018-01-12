Donald Faison Is Here To Save Your Life — But Don’t Ask The ‘Scrubs’ Star For Medical Advice

Should you ask a TV doctor for medical advice? Not so fast! Donald Faison told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what you should do instead!

Donald Faison‘s not a doctor — he just plays one on TV! The beloved Scrubs actor is currently the face of Cigna’s TV Doctors of America, a campaign with other famous TV doctors — Patrick Dempsey, Kate Walsh, and Neil Patrick Harris — that encourages their fans to get annual checkups and stay healthy. When Turk and McDreamy are telling you to get to your GP, you listen! Just don’t listen to Donald specifically when you’ve got medical questions.

“I am a TV doctor. I’m a TV doctor who’s trying to spread some very important and powerful news that could save your life,” Donald told us when he stopped by the HL podcast. “You need to go to a real doctor. The message I’m here to bring, though, is I partnered with Cigna with the rest of the TV Doctors of America…annual checkups do save lives. It’s preventive care.

“There’s still time to sign up [for insurance through the Affordable Care Act],” he said. “Through that, you should go and get a checkup. You know what I mean? That’s very important. It should be covered by your service provider. Through Cigna, I’ve learned quite a few things. One, annual checkup is very important. Two, preventive care can save your life. This is the honest-to-goodness truth.

“If I can express anything to any of you out there, the one thing I would like to tell you is to go to the Cigna website at cigna.com/takecontrol. Anything that you feel like I’ve missed or if there are questions that you really need to ask, you can find all the information there.”

HollywoodLifers, listen to Donald’s full podcast interview, including if he’s down for a Scrubs reunion, HERE!