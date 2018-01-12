Chris Brown Could Face More Jail Time After Pet Monkey Investigation — Yes, Really

Chris Brown could face criminal charges and time behind bars over his pet monkey, according to a new report. Find out why he’s reportedly under investigation…

Chris Brown, 28, is reportedly in trouble with the law… again. The singer could face time behind bars and criminal charges for not obtaining a permit for his pet monkey, according to TMZ. Chris acquired the monkey, a baby capuchin monkey named Fiji, three months ago [October 2017]. Several people notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife about the monkey, according to law enforcement, who has since opened an investigation, the site reports. Now, Chris is reportedly without the monkey, as he surrendered the animal after authorities received a search warrant to raid his California home.

Chris’ lawyer, Mark Geragos, tells TMZ, “As I leave my office in Downtown L.A. and walk past people sleeping on the street on my way to defend people charged by the City Attorney with selling medical marijuana … now spending taxpayer money on investigating monkey business, this completes the circle on his absurdity.” The site reports that the monkey is doing just fine. Chris also took heat when he first obtained the monkey because he posted a video of his three-year-old daughter, Royalty holding Fiji. Internet goers believed the monkey was a gift to Royalty and feared for her safety. However, a source told the site that the monkey belonged to Chris, and not his daughter’s. Chris reportedly wanted the monkey to begin with because the late Michael Jackson, who Chris idolized, had a chimp named Bubbles.

The monkey business comes just after Chris and singer Jacquees, 23, announced they’ve joined forces for a joint mixtape. “We dropping a mixtape fuck it,” Jacquees wrote on Instagram on January 11, while Brown added, “we family so we gone f–k this r&b shit up.” Chris just dropped his album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, late last year, which consisted of 45 tracks. Then, on December 13, 2017, he announced a 57-track deluxe edition of the album. While some fans were surprised about the amount of tracks on the album, others were prepared for the news since Chris revealed in October 2017 that he had 800 unreleased songs on his phone.

