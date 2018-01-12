Carrie Underwood Drops Anthemic New Song ‘The Champion’ After Revealing Facial Injuries

Carrie Underwood is ‘unbreakable!’ She dropped her first new song since her face-changing accident today, Jan. 12, and you have to listen to the inspiring track ASAP!

Nothing’s going to bring down this superstar! Carrie Underwood, 34, is full of hope and courage on “The Champion,” a new song that was first teased on Jan. 6. during the NFL Wild Card game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams. She debuted the full track today, Jan. 12, and you’re going to love the feature from Ludacris, 40, too! Take a listen below.

The song was commissioned by Sunday Night Football executive producer Fred Gaudelli, which is kind of obvious from the overall sports-y tone. “I think it’s going to become a sports anthem,” he also previously told Variety. “It’s going to be one of those songs that you see cut to highlights for the next 25 years.” See Carrie’s best pics here.

Still, the lyrics can also be applied to how Carrie is dealing with the aftermath of her scary fall, which caused her to get “40-50 stitches.” “I’ll be the last one standing/Two hands in the air I’m a champion/You’ll be looking up at me when it’s over/I live for the battle I’m a soldier, yeah,” she sings on the track. We’re right behind you, Carrie!

Check out more of the lyrics to “The Champion:”

I am invincible, Unbreakable

Unstoppable, Unshakeable

They knock me down, I get up again

I am the champion

You’re gon’ know my name

You can’t hurt me now

I can’t feel the pain

I was made for this, yeah, I was born to win

I am the champion

#TheChampion coming January 12. #SBLII A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 9, 2018 at 1:01pm PST

