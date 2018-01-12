News
Cardi B Is Still Angry With Haters For Judging Her Over Offset Cheating Drama: ‘Get Off My D***’

Cardi B just called out her critics who won’t stop bashing her for standing by Offset amid cheating rumors! Check it out right here!

The criticism flying at Cardi B, 25, for staying with fiance Offset, 26, as they weather cheating scandal after cheating scandal is pretty relentless. And now, it looks like the rapper has had it with the nasty comments! She took to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 12, and shared a playful video of herself rapping along to Offset’s part on “Interlude.” But that’s not what’s raising eyebrows among fans. That would be what she captioned the seemingly harmless clip!

“Stupid ass f**ks,” she wrote alongside an eye-roll emoji. “Get off my d**k with the bullsh*t.” This fiery response has since been deleted but we’re betting the peanut gallery got the message! This new post comes just hours after Offset shared a black-and-white photo of himself leaning against a pool table with this chilling caption: “I PRAY GOD KEEPS THE DEMONS AWAY FROM ME.” Could he be referencing the urge to see woman outside his relationship with Cardi? Head here for loads more photos of Cardi and Offset together!

This isn’t the first time she’s squared off with her critics over the infidelity scandals. On Jan. 10, Cardi took to Instagram to blast all the people who can’t keep their opinions to themselves. “Same b*tches that be talkin s*** in my comments, be the same b*tches that be screaming in the club, ‘F*** him then I get some money.'” This was in response to not 1 but 2 clips surfacing that allegedly feature Offset with other women.

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Cardi’s response or no? Wish she’d just drop Offset and move on with her life? Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!