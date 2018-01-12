Camila Cabello Officially Bursts Onto The Solo Scene With Confident Debut Album ‘Camila’

Finally! Camila Cabello has debuted her epic solo album, which fans have been impatiently awaiting since she left Fifth Harmony. Listen to ‘Camila’ here!

Camila Cabello, 20, has dropped her self-titled album, and while it feels like we’ve heard most of it already, new tracks like “Consequences” and “In the Dark” will have you swooning all over again. Stream the full record below!

Camila was previously planning to call her album The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving., but ended up nixing that title and naming it after herself instead. “Thank you for being so patient with me this year, i can’t wait for you to hear what has been the soundtrack to the past year of my life… all of these songs have special memories behind them, and i’m not gonna lie, it feels emotional letting them go, feels like the end of a chapter,” Camila told fans in December.

“I decided to call it by my name, because this is where this chapter in my life ended. it started with somebody else’s story, it ended with me finding my way back to myself,” she added. Well, that absolutely comes across in this neat little package of gorgeous tracks, and we’ll be spinning them all for quite a while!

