Britney Spears Is A ‘Hopeless Romantic’ & Would Love To Marry & Have Baby Girl With BF Sam Asghari

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari are stronger than ever — and Brit’s ready to take their love to the next level! HL learned exclusively she wants marriage AND a baby!

It’s been over a year since Britney Spears, 36, and Sam Asghari, 23, were first romantically linked, and it’s safe to say they’re head-over-heels for each other! So much so in fact, that the pop princess apparently has marriage on the brain — AND babies! Despite her and Sam’s age difference, she reportedly would “love” to settle down with him, and we have to admit, the two ARE super cute together. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb moms with their kids.

“Britney is a hopeless romantic and would love to get married again,” a source close to Britney shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She loves her man, Sam, and has even thought about having more kids with him.” Brit already has two adorable sons, Sean Federline, 12, and Jayden James Federline, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 39. However, she’s always dreamed of having a daughter as well. “Britney would love to have a girl and has always wanted to give her sons a baby sister,” our insider added.

Turns out, she thinks Sam may be the perfect guy to have a little girl with! And not only that, but, as we previously reported, Britney totally thinks Sam is marriage material. “She and Sam have talked a lot about getting married, it’s something they both want,” a different source told us EXCLUSIVELY back in August. As for babies, the star has found surprising inspiration from none other than Khloe Kardashian, 33.

“She sees other women that are having babies with younger guys and it gives her a lot of hope. Khloe Kardashian is someone she is looking at as an example right now,” a Britney insider told us. “Britney loves talking about how Khloe is having a baby with Tristan Thompson even though he’s so much younger — it makes her feel like she can do it too.” We wish Britney and Sam all the best!

