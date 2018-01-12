Blac Chyna Debuts Bizarre New ‘F***’ Tattoo Under Her Armpit — Is It A Message To Rob Kardashian?

Leave it to Blac Chyna to get the ‘F’ word tattooed onto her armpit. We’ve got the pic of her shocking new body art.

While Blac Chyna has tons of body art already, she decided to use the free space in her left armpit to get a big new tattoo that simply reads “f***.” Yes, she really did that. The 29-year-old former reality star debuted the ink while in a sexy skin-tight pink minidress while striking a sultry pose on her bed. In the first pic where’s she propping up the FasionNova brand, her arm is down and just her leg tatts are showing but in the next pic, oh boy! Chyna has her arm raised and there’s the F word in big black blocked letters.

Other than tossing out the F bomb from her armpit, Chy looks sensational in the little pink dress. She’s wearing a long pink wig to match her bubble gum colored dress along with a matching pink lip. She simply captioned the pic “yummy” for the photo with her lewd body art but called herself a “Barbie Girl” in another pic. She definitely has the doll’s proportions, flaunting a tiny little waist and an amble bust and cleavage.

One has to wonder if she’s going to be flashing her tatt it at ex Rob Kardashian, 30, after all that he put her through in 2017. He posted nude photos of her during a wild social media rant in July that caused her to get a restraining order from her former fiance and baby daddy. She later sued him, accusing him of domestic violence and in the same complaint she also claimed that Kris Jenner, 62, and Kim Kardashian, 37, torpedoed her reality show [Rob & Blac] from getting a second season. Hmmm…maybe he f*** tattoo is directed at the entire Kardashian clan? All she has to do is lift up her let arm and let her skin do the talking.

