Sam Rockwell: 5 Things To Know About The Golden Globe Winner & ‘SNL’ Host

Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell is hosting ‘SNL’ on Jan. 13 with musical guest Halsey. Before his ‘SNL’ debut and the next awards show, here’s what you need to know about Sam!

1. He’s getting Oscar buzz for his role in Three Billboards & already won the Golden Globe. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is one of the most critically-acclaimed movies of the year. Sam, 49, stars as Officer Jason Dixon, a racist cop who stirs up a lot of controversy in the town. He took home the 2018 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor, and co-star Frances McDormand, 60, won for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. People are already saying Sam is a front-runner for an Oscar! It’s about time!

2. He recently just wrapped playing George W. Bush in a new movie. Sam is starring alongside Christian Bale, 43, and Amy Adams, 43, in the Dick Cheney biopic, Backseat. Christian has gained at least 40 pounds for the role and looks unrecognizable. You know Sam is going to totally going to own the role of the former president. Have you seen his performances in The Way, Way Back, Iron Man 2, and The Green Mile? He is always so good.

3. He’s happy and in love with Leslie Bibb! Sam and Leslie, 43, have been in a relationship since 2007. They met at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. They went on to both appear in Iron Man 2 together. Leslie’s been by his side during his promotion for Three Billboards!

4. He’s not going to be becoming a father anytime soon. “I definitely don’t want to become a parent. It’s not my bag,” Sam said in a 2007 interview with The Guardian.

5. He was a troublemaker growing up! Sam revealed to The Daily Beast that he shoplifted when he was a kid. He nearly flunked out of school, and had to be transferred. However, one of the teachers he met at the school taught him “big life lessons and [about] taking the initiative in life.”

