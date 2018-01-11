Wendy Williams Vs. The Kardashians: Why She’ll Continue To Majorly Diss The ‘Unloyal’ Family

Wendy Williams can’t keep the Kardashian name out of her mouth and it’s going to stay that way. Get the EXCLUSIVE details on why she won’t stop coming for the famous fam.

Anyone who’s been ~keeping up~ would know that Wendy Williams, 53, has been slamming the Kardashian family left and right on her talk show. And, unfortunately, it seems like the TV host isn’t going to stop discussing the famous family anytime soon. “Wendy is bitter that the Kardashians refuse to return to her show. Wendy welcomed the sisters on her show before they were mega-stars however they have refused Wendy’s more recent invitations. Wendy feels angered the family lacks loyalty and so she has no intention of backing down from attacking the family regularly,” a source close to Wendy told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If Kim, Kris, Kylie, or anyone in the family would like to come on Wendy’s show to hash out their beef and make peace, Wendy is all for it. Until then, Wendy is going to continue to criticize and judge the most infamous family in America.”

But if Wendy really wants to KarJenners to make an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, dragging their names through the mud doesn’t seem like the best way to do that. Like, why would they give her good ratings by hashing out their issues with her on her show when they could just publicly bash her on Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Or, if they don’t want to wait for their response to air on E!, they could always slam her on social media to their millions of followers. Just saying!

For anyone who isn’t aware of what Wendy’s been saying about the family, it hasn’t been pretty. On Jan. 11, she started her show off by fueling the rumor that O.J. Simpson, 70, is the true father of Khloe Kardashian, 33, even though both the former NFL player and the reality star have denounced the myth. She even went so far to assert that the cameraman who brought up Khloe’s pregnancy to O.J. should have actually asked if he ever had an affair with Kris Jenner, 62. If that doesn’t make you want to scream, “CAN SHE CHILL?” maybe this will: on Jan. 10, slammed Kylie Jenner, 20, for her lip injections while also commenting on how she believes her boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, is no longer with her. This was all part of an incredibly judge-y analysis of the cosmetics mogul’s reported pregnancy.

