Virginia Girl, 18, Reveals In Video How She Tortured & Murdered Teen, 15, As Revenge For Her BF

File this under completely chilling. An 18-year-old gang member named Venus Romero Iraheta copped to killing a 15-year-old girl named Damaris Reyes Rivas while being recorded. The confession, taped in February of 2017, has just been released, and includes Venus explaining that she stabbed Damaris 13 times with a knife because she was convinced that she had a role in Venus’ boyfriend Christian Sosa Riva‘s death. “I don’t remember. No, I think it was 12 here [pointing to stomach] and the thirteenth was in here [pointing to neck],” she said, via the Daily Mail. Head here to look back at all the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Venus and fellow members of the gang MS-13 took Damaris to Lake Accotink Park in Virginia. There they tortured her before her death. This included beating and cutting a tattoo off her. “I asked her if at any time she had something to do with Christian. She said yes. I said I’m not going to forgive you … I told her, ‘I warned you not to mess with me. I told you not to mess with Christian. I told you to stay away from him or you would see what would happen. You don’t play with me.’ So I hit her. I kept hitting her. Until they stopped me.”

When law enforcement asked if she told Damaris anything else, Venus replied: “You’re going to remember me until the day we see each other in hell. Don’t forget my name. And I told her my full name and I told her my nickname. And I told it to her and I told her to never forget who I was. I told her someday we were going to see each other again.” Even more shocking, the murder was recorded on a cell phone and the video was sent to the gang’s higher-ups in El Salvador.

Venus will be sentenced on May 25. She could receive a life sentence and an additional 20 years. Ray Morrogh, Fairfax County’s attorney, told NBC Washington that she is a “prodigy at violence.”

