Tyga ‘Misses’ Kylie Jenner: He’d ‘Love’ To Be In The Delivery Room When Her Baby Is Born

Tyga is missing Kylie Jenner terribly! We’re even hearing he wants to be there for the pregnancy! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Word has it, with Travis Scott, 25, reportedly not supporting Kylie Jenner, 20, through her alleged pregnancy, another guy has apparently been there for her, if only from afar. Yep, we’re talking about her ex Tyga, 28! And, according our insiders, the rapper misses her so much, he’s wanting to be present for the reported pregnancy! “Tyga wants to be in the delivery room with Kylie, supporting her as she gives birth to her baby,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tyga continues to be in contact with Kylie and sends her text messages irregularly, whenever he feels lonely, which is all the time.”

“Tyga misses Kylie and likes to maintain his connection to the woman he loved for years,” our insider added. “Kylie appreciates him checking up on her, it is a nice reminder that he still cares. Now that the delivery date is approaching, Tyga made it clear to Kylie that he would love to be there for her, to help support her during her big day.” Wow! That’s quite a gesture! Head here for tons more photos of Kylie!

Our source went on to add that Tyga really cares for the youngest Jenner sister despite their tumultuous past. “He still loves her and feels that should be his baby. Tyga knows that Travis is often on the road, so he told Kylie that, while he respects her new relationship, if Travis can’t be there on her big day, he would love to fill in.” Although Tyga certainly sounds like he’s giving Kylie emotional support, he doesn’t appear to be waiting for her. On Jan. 11, the rapper was spotted riding through Thailand with a Costa Rican model named Juliana Herz!

