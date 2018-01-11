POP EMERGENCY! Troye Sivan is back with a new track and video and ‘My My My!’ is basically the bop of the century. Listen to the romantic banger and watch Troye serve MOVES here.

“Now let’s stop running from love,” Troye Sivan, 22, croons on the track, which is a jam and a half. “Let’s stop running from us.” Your wish is our command! Watch the gorgeous, Grant Singer-directed visual above.

Obviously, fans are living for this Wholesome Song. “This is so 90s i freaking love it,” one viewer commented. “Hello i’m just here to say that my my my! is a banger and troye sivan is going to dominate 20gayteen,” another fan tweeted. Famous friends like Dua Lipa have also weighed in! “I am obsessed w you and i’m so happy for you,” the “New Rules” singer gushed. “#MYMYMY IS A BOP.”

“‘My My My!’ is a song of liberation, freedom and love,” Troye said in a statement. “Throw all inhibition to the wind, be present in your body, love wholeheartedly, move the way you’ve always wanted to, and dance the way you feel- hopefully to this song!” DONE.

Because he is a precious cinnamon roll, Troye also expressed his appreciation for all of the love on Twitter. “guys legit im just scrolling through all of your comments and tweets and articles and i can’t stop smiling. so much more to come, too. 2018 is gonna be so fun!!!” he wrote. Bring it!

