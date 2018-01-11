Sarah Jessica Parker Has Found Someone ‘Slutty’ To Play Samantha in ‘Sex & The City 3’

If ‘Sex In The City 3’ ever gets made, Sarah Jessica Parker can rest easy. Though Kim Cattrall won’t be back, SJP has found someone to be the new Samantha!

The fate of Sex In The City 3 remains uncertain, as Kim Cattrall, 61, said she would not join Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, Kristin Davis, 52, and Cynthia Nixon, 51, for one more movie. Thankfully, Sarah seemed opened to someone steeping into Samantha’s shoes. Enter Stephen Colbert, 53. When SJP stopped by The Late Show on Jan. 10, Stephen didn’t want to ask about if SITC3 would ever happen, but was more interested in “what part would I play?”

“Well, there’s an opening,” Sarah Jessica Parker said, hinting at Kim’s exit. Stephen seemed happy that he’s a Samantha and not a Miranda or Charlotte. “Oh really? Who do I have to act like? What would my character be like?” Kim reiterated that “because the usually party played by [Kim] has been vacated…perhaps you’d want to play Samantha?” Stephen seemed hip, saying that he was “kind of slutty, a little fun.” He even knew that Sex In The City 2 took place in Abu Dhabi, indicating that he is indeed a true fan.

Maybe with their new Samantha, SJP and the rest of the SITC crew can revitalize the planned sequel? SJP said that the third movie was “over” in September 2017, adding that she was “disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.” Rumors swirled that Kim’s “demands” shut down the movie, and she was quick to clap back at those reports. “The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film…and that was back in 2016.” Kim explained in a Piers Morgan interview that she had simply “moved on” from the series.

Despite the lack of the original Samantha, Sarah Jessica Parker is still determined to make Sex In The City 3. Even in the fallout of Kim’s departure, Sarah was “looking for the right story,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and that she would like to start filming it in 2018 without the Samantha Jones character. Wow. SJP and the rest of the SITC stars are reportedly so mad at Kim that they “may never speak to her again,” so perhaps finding a new Samantha in the Late Show host might bring a smile to everyone’s faces? Or it would be interesting to meet Sam Jones, the gender-bent alternate universe version of the beloved character. Fun!

