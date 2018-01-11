Mama June & New BF Geno Doak, 38: First Pics Of The Couple After Her 300lb Weight Loss

Mama June was showing off more than her weight loss at the airport on January 10. She was flaunting her new boyfriend, Geno Doak, too! See the cute pics here!

This new couple is pretty adorable. Mama June and Geno Doak, both 38, were spotted at the loading dock in the arrivals bay at LAX bringing some luggage to their taxi. They had a lot of suitcases with them, all of which Geno was pushing in a luggage cart. The only thing June, who looked fabulous in workout gear after losing 300lbs, had to take care of was her pink velvet backpack. What a gentleman!

This is the first time we’ve seen June with her boyfriend, who is apparently the CEO of G&J Home Improvements, according to his LinkedIn profile. It’s unclear where June and Geno jetted off to together, but hopefully it was on vacation! She’s had quite the busy schedule lately promoting her fitness reality show Mama June: From Hot to Not. We didn’t know much about June’s guy aside from what she’s divulged in recent interviews. June spoke to Us Weekly about Geno on January 3, and it was clear that she’s totally smitten with him.

She had nothing but sweet things to say about her then-unnamed man.“If I’m having a bad day, he will go get a candle,” she shared. “It’s been a good, probably, 15 years since I’ve been happy. He’s one of a kind I have to say,” she told Us. Aww! She also rolled up wearing a huge diamond ring, but swore that they weren’t engaged — yet. She’s totally down with the idea of becoming a Mrs. sometime in the near future. We can’t wait to see that wedding.

