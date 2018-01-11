Laura Benanti’s ‘Melania Trump’ Fires Back At ‘Fire And Fury’ But Admits She Did Cry On Election Night

Laura Benanti returned as Melania Trump to ‘The Late Show’ on Jan. 10. The fake first lady dished on if the details in the new book ‘Fire and Fury’ are really true. We’ve got the video.

It’s always a hilarious treat when Stephen Colbert brings out “Fake” Melania Trump for an interview on CBS’ The Late Show. Actress Laura Benanti, 38, showed up on Jan. 10 to do her spot-on take on the first lady and she agreed to go over the claims in Michael Wolff‘s book Fire and Fury: A Year Inside The Trump White House. Stephen asked her about the book’s assertion that she broke down and wept in horror after Trump actually won the Nov. 2016 presidential election. “Absolutely no. Pure fiction fake book. Every single word is lie,” she snapped in a thick Eastern European accent.

Stephen clarified, “So you didn’t cry on election night?” and she sadly responded,”No no no that is true. But they were tears of happiness like you’d have at your wedding or every morning in the mirror.” Fake Melania also said that her only other expression is the “dead-eyed stare of contentment.” Oh man, Laura absolutely NAILED the first lady’s blank expression of looking like she’d be anywhere other than in Washington DC with her husband.

Laura is so damn good at the imitation of Melania that Stephen kept cracking up. When he asked about claims that most of Trump’s staff has called him an idiot behind his back, she shot back, “Not everybody. One of the grandchildren can’t even talk yet. Heyyyy!!!” while pointing pistols in the air with her fingers for nailing the joke.

Stephen asked it is true that she and her husband haven’t slept in the same bedroom since moving into the White House, and she deadpanned, “I haven’t slept since the election.” She also joked that the infamous eating cheeseburgers in bed claim is true and that is why she doesn’t share a room with the president, because it takes up all the room in the sack. “That is why I always make sure there is cheeseburger,” she added while holding up a burger and looking at it with such love and passion. Laura got in one last zinger about staff handles for the first family members. “The staff has all sorts of nicknames for us. They call me flight risk,” Laura replied before disappearing from the screen to make her point. Love it!

TONIGHT: The First Lady is hardly mentioned in the bombshell book #FireAndFury, but she has plenty to say tonight on #LSSC. pic.twitter.com/VsNVgt3CRx — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 11, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you love Laura’s Melania Trump impression?