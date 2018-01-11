Will Kim Kardashian Breastfeed Once Surrogate Gives Birth? Doctor Explains How It’s Possible

Although Kim Kardashian won’t be giving birth to her daughter, she still may breastfeed her in order to ‘bond.’ HL found out exclusively how this is possible.

A surrogate may be giving birth to Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West‘s, 40, daughter, but that’s not stopping Kim from doing everything she can to bond with the baby — including breastfeeding! How is this possible you may ask? Speaking with a doctor EXCLUSIVELY, we found out that with the proper preparation, Kim truly can breastfeed without being pregnant first. However, that’s not to say it’s an easy task. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

“Believe it or not you can breastfeed if you are not pregnant and are having a baby via a surrogate or through adoption,” Dr. Sherry Ross, OB/ GYN and author of She-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health told HollywoodLife.com. “You have to plan ahead and take certain medications but it is definitely possible.” So if Kim decides to go ahead and do it, she would already be prepping her body, which includes taking certain supplements. “If you prepare your breasts properly by taking medications such a Reglan, the birth control pill, or herbs such as Fenugreek, you can establish a milk supply that can be used for your newborn baby,” Dr. Ross explained to us. “Preparing your breasts for lactation can be done even if you are not pregnant, but you have to be committed to the three-month preparation process.”

The process may not be easy, but it can definitely be worth it! It may be a great option for Kim especially, as she’s been worried that she won’t be able to connect with her newborn as “naturally” as she did with her other two children, North West, 4, and Saint West, 2. “The bonding and skin-to-skin connection with breastfeeding and your newborn is probably worth the time and energy put forth in creating this untraditional milk production,” Dr. Ross added.

As we’ve previously reported, Kim is pretty much desperate to do whatever it takes in order to feel that direct connection with her little girl. And as her surrogate’s due date approaches, she’s only getting more anxious. “She isn’t getting the experience of carrying her baby for nine months so there’s a big motivation for her to at least try [breastfeeding],” an insider close to Kim told us EXCLUSIVELY.

Kimye’s newest addition is reportedly set to arrive any day now. And while fans cannot wait to meet the infant, the couple are apparently NOT filming the birth for Keeping Up With The Kardashians in an effort to protect their surrogate’s privacy.

