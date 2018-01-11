Khloe Kardashian’s Workout Playlist Has Kanye, Beyonce & Katy Perry’s Diss Song At Taylor Swift

Looking for some ‘fitspiration’? Khloe Kardashian revealed her incredible workout playlist, and we have it here — listen!

We finally have the answer to how Khloe Kardashian, 33, manages to work out tirelessly every day, and it’s music! Duh! The fitness queen has revealed her workout playlist, and it features Beyoncé’s “Run The World (Girls)”, Kanye West’s “Stronger”, and Katy Perry’s diss track to Taylor Swift, “Swish Swish.” Because who doesn’t need a little shade when working out under the sun? Khloe’s playlist, which is available on Spotify, was made to give fans a taste of what she listens to while hitting the gym! How motivational! The playlist also serves as a celebration to her active, fit lifestyle and season 2 of her show Revenge Body. This will certainly help us keep our New Year’s resolutions. Thanks Koko!

Although Khloe is expecting her first baby with Tristan Thompson, 26, she isn’t letting it deter her from a healthy lifestyle! Khloe is determined to work out as long as she can during her pregnancy, and hasn’t taken any days off so far. She has posted Snapchats of herself working out with Kourtney Kardashian, 38 and Tristan. Tristan is extremely supportive of her keeping up with her fitness, after all, he is a professional basketball player!

It’s no secret that Khloe looks absolutely fantastic, even pregnant! She recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jan. 4, and didn’t show any signs of weight gain. Khloe showed off her perfect baby bump in a tight white mini dress paired with, a satin white coat. So cute! We are loving Khloe’s maternity style, and she continues to serve as inspiration to everyone when it comes to fitness!

