Supermodels unite! For the first time, Gigi and Kate are joining forces, and have been photographed together for a new shoe campaign. See the pics below!

Yasss, ladies! Legendary model Kate Moss, 43, is posing with model-of-the-moment Gigi Hadid, 22, for the Stuart Weitzman Spring 2018 campaign. The ladies look lovely — like sisters, honestly! In one image, they are wearing all white. Wind is blowing, revealing their long legs. Kate’s wearing strappy sandals while Gigi is wearing mules. In another shot, Gigi and Kate are “stepping” on male model Jordan Barrett, wearing black boots and black clothing. The campaign was shot by the one and only, photographer Mario Testino.

In a video for the brand, Gigi reveals she started modeling when she was just 18 months old! Kate was 14 years old. On set, Gigi says giving hugs is the first thing she does…and then she gets coffee. Kate’s first stop? Getting coffee! Kate says she loves listening to old classics like Diana Ross on set. Gigi says her guilty pleasure is watching The Bachelorette! Gigi and Kate have both separately been models for Stuart in the past, but this is the first time they have been photographed together! I think it says a lot about how in-demand Gigi is as a model!

Gigi’s not the only one in the family with a huge shoe campaign. Her sister Bella Hadid is in a new campaign for Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also showing off her super long legs in the sexy Spring 2018 campaign. Both girls look so good! See Gigi’s pics in the gallery attached!

