Heidi Klum, 44, Shows Off Flawless Figure By Going Topless on Half Shell Like Botticelli’s Venus

At 44 years old, Heidi Klum is looking better than ever — and she proved it by posing topless in an ad for ‘Germany’s Next Top Model.’ See the sexy pic here!

Heidi Klum is proving once again why she’s one of the best models of this generation in the promo photo for the upcoming season of Germany’s Next Top Model! In the pic, Heidi wears nothing but a pair of teeny bikini bottoms as she struts away from the ocean on the beach in front of a half shell. Although she’s topless in the shoot, she keeps it from being too racy by keeping her arms in front of her chest by holding up a giant pearl, which comes from the large half shell in the background. Abs, legs for days and perfect cleavage are all on display in the sexy pic.

The picture seems to channel Sandro Botticelli’s famous painting of The Birth of Venus, which shows the goddess topless in front of a half shell. Heidi shared the pic on her Instagram page with the caption, “Soon it’s time again! #GNTM2018 starts right in paradise. I’m really looking forward to it.” Heidi has served as host and judge of Germany’s version of America’s Next Top Model since 2006. This will be the show’s 12th season, and as shown in the ad, it returns on Feb. 8.

2017 was full of ups and downs for Heidi. While her career is continuing to flourish, she went through bit of trouble in her personal life, as she ended her three year relationship from Vito Schnabel. Well, it looks like she’s doing just fine without him, right!?

