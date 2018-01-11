Gal Gadot Slays In Silvery Plunging Dress At The Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet

This Critics’ Choice Awards dress deserves its own award! Gal Gadot looked unbelievably glamorous wearing a silver dress for the occasion. See the spot-on outfit here!

What a wonderful outfit! Gal Gadot, 32, showed up to the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards looking absolutely stunning. For her look, the Wonder Woman actress chose a silver dress with a huge plunge that left little for the imagination. Seriously, this Amazonian drew every eye on the red carpet! Not only did her glittery dress positively shimmer, her embroidered waistline was perfect for her ensemble. Seriously, not only does she slay as Wonder Woman, Gal slays on any red carpet she attends — and this new outfit is even more proof of that. In a star-studded red carpet, Gal really stood out with her classy gown. Before you check out the rest of the red carpet’s best looks, see Gal’s fashionable outfit that is the definition of elegance below!

In an evening where many celebs will be honored with huge awards, Gal has the distinct accolade of being the second annual #SeeHer Award honoree. After it was announced she’d be presented with an award, a Critics’ Choice Awards spokesperson said, “Gadot broke through this year as a powerful voice advocating for women, not only on screen as the iconic Wonder Woman, but in life as well, using her platform to encourage those in the entertainment industry and beyond to strive for fairness and parity across genders.”

Recently, Gal stunned in a blue dress that had a small cut out on her stomach and showed off her legs with a thigh-high slit at The National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York on Jan. 9. Click here to see pics of the sexiest Critics’ Choice Awards outfits of all-time!

