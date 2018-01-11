HollywoodLife.com is premiering an EXCLUSIVE clip of the upcoming movie ‘Forever My Girl.’ Josie and Liam set up their first date since he walked back into her life.

Forever My Girl hits theaters on Jan. 19. The movie tells the story of country music superstar Liam Page (Alex Roe), who chose fame over love and left his bride, Josie (Jessica Rothe), at the altar. Liam never got over his feelings for Josie, and when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his high school best friend, Liam wants a second chance with her. However, Liam is faced with the consequences of the life he left behind all those years ago. HollywoodLife.com has an exclusive new look at the movie to hold you over until you can see the whole thing!

In our exclusive video, Josie tells Liam that she wants to go out on a date with the Liam Page. Josie says she “never got to experience that” with him. She wants to get all dressed up, go out to a nice restaurant, and watch his fans go “nuts.” Liam is more than happy to make this happen, but he’s worried that Josie may not be “ready for it.”

Oh, Josie’s ready for a date with the Liam Page. They set the date for Saturday night. You know Josie’s not going to make this easy for Liam! Will true love prevail? You’ll just have to head to the movies and see for yourself!

Forever My Girl is based on the best-selling novel by Heidi McLaughlin. The movie was written and directed by Bethany Ashton Wolf. Forever My Girl also stars Abby Ryder Fortson, Travis Tritt, Judith Hoag, and John Benjamin Hickey. The film will feature original country music performed by Travis, Destin Bennett, Canaan Smith, Phillip Sweet, Josh Turner, Dan Tyminski, and CMA New Artist of the Year Nominee Lauren Alaina.

