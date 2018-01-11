Fast Eddie Clarke Dead: Motorhead Guitarist Dies At 67 After Battle With Pneumonia

The last living member of Motorhead’s mainstay lineup, ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke, has tragically died at the age of 67. He was in the hospital at the time of his death.

Motorhead announced via its Facebook page on Jan. 11 that guitarist, Eddie Clarke, otherwise known as “Fast Eddie,” is dead at the age of 67. “We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight,” the post read. “Edward Allan Clarke – or as we all know and love him Fast Eddie Clarke – passed away peacefully yesterday. Ted Carroll (who formed Chiswick Records) made the sad announcement via his FB page, having heard from Doug Smith that Fast Eddie passed peacefully in hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia. Fast Eddie…keep roaring, rockin’ and rollin’ up there as godda**it, man, your Motorfamily would expect nothing less!!!”

Fast Eddie joined Motorhead in March 1976, about a year after the group formed. He, founder Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor are considered the ‘classic’ Motorhead trio, although the group’s lineup changed a bit over time. However, it was under this trio that the British group witnessed their biggest successes, with albums like Overkill and Ace of Spades, among others. Fast Eddie left the group in 1982 in the middle of a U.S. tour, as he became frustrated and unhappy with the direction they were heading. After his departure, he formed the band, Fastway, with Pete Way.

Eddie was the last living member of the classic Motorhead trio. Phil Taylor died in Nov. 2015 of liver failure at the age of 61, and one month later, Lemmy died from prostate cancer, congestive heart failure and cardiac arrhythmia. He was 70.

