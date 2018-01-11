Ellen FaceTimes Oprah As She Shows The Destruction Of Montecito & They Get Very Emotional

Ellen enlisted the help of Oprah via FaceTime to show the devastating effects the California mudslides had on their Montecito community. Watch the emotional clip here.

“This room is always so full of positivity and love and today I really need it,” Ellen Degeneres, 59, started off her talk show on Jan. 11. The host continued to detail how she and her wife Portia de Rossi, 44, were forced to evacuate from their Montecito, CA home last month after massive fires overtook the area. When the location was expected to receive rain the week of Jan. 7, people had to leave again as a precaution in case mudslides occur. Of course, those fears came true, with the mudslides devastating the area and killing 17 people. “They’re finding people and bodies and I mean, you hear the word mudslide and you have no idea the impact that it has, but after the largest fire in California history, it’s catastrophic. It is beyond recognizable,” Ellen said.

To really show how disastrous the damage was to the area, Ellen got Oprah Winfrey, 63, on the phone to show what her Montecito property now looks. “Where I am now, which is the east side of my property, I was walking down here and all of my neighbors’ homes are gutted. I’m standing right now still in a lot of mud but not as much as yesterday,” Oprah said as she trekked through mud that appeared to come up all the way to her knees. “I walked out back, you know, where we share a fence line and the neighbors out back they’re houses are gone. It’s as devastating as can be.”

After being joined by Ventura City County firefighters, the women asked Captain Tim Maples about the destruction. “We’re still in the rescue mode at this point and searching for any victims who could be in this debris field” Maples said about the 200-300 feet wide area covered in mud. Before signing off, Oprah discussed that even though the effects have been traumatic, the community will work together to overcome the damage. “But we’re going to do what we do. We’re going to come together and we’re going to do what great Americans do all the time,” she said. “We’re going to help each other. We’re going to help each other out wherever needed.” Well said, Oprah. Watch the emotional clip below.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Oprah and Ellen’s FaceTime call regarding the Montecito mudslides?