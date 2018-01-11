Breaking News
Donald Trump Slammed For Calling Haiti & African Nations ‘S***hole Countries’ — Scathing Tweets

Donald Trump has allegedly called Haiti and African nations ‘s**thole’ countries while saying how he’d love more immigrants from white Norway. We’ve got the scathing reactions.

If this isn’t a sure sign of inherent racism, what is? Reports from the Washington Post and NBC News say that Donald Trump, 71, bashed immigrants from mainly black and latino countries while longing for white immigrants from countries such as Norway. “Haiti? Why do we want people from Haiti here?” the president reportedly said during a meeting with Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Jan. 11. Then the subject turned to African countries where he allegedly said “Why do we want these people from all these s**thole countries here? We should have more people from places like Norway.” Trump just met with Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Jan. 10.

His vile comment came as he was having bipartisan discussions on a path towards an immigration deal. He already wants to send back Haitians and Salvadoran who fled their nations and were granted temporary protected status in the U.S. following violence and natural disasters in their home countries. In the case of Salvadorans, some have been here for decades and he wants to ship over 200,000 back to the murder capital of the world and a place many have never known. A source told The Post that Trump questioned why America should take in people from dark-skinned countries while being briefed on changes to the visa lottery system then longed for immigrants to come from white nations like Norway.

Needless to say, Trump is getting hit with accusations that he’s a racist and a white supremacist by wanting immigrants from an incredibly white country like Norway while dissing poorer nations with a darker citizenry. Not only that, Norwegians are claiming they wouldn’t want to come her because Trump has turned the U.S. into a “s***hole”:

