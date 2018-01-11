Female Dems To Wear Black To Trump’s State of The Union After Time’s Up Golden Globes Protest

Time’s up for Washington D.C. As President Donald Trump – a man accused of sexual assaulting numerous women – gives his first State Of The Union, Democratic women will wear all black in protest!

Time’s Up took the Golden Globes by storm, as women and men wore black in a coordinated protest against the culture of sexual abuse and harassment within Hollywood. Now, it’s Washington D.C.’s turn. As President Donald Trump, 71, addresses Congress for his first State of the Union speech on Jan. 30, a group of Democratic women in congress will wear black, according to NBC News. “This is a culture change that is sweeping the country, and Congress is embracing it,” Representative Jackie Speier, 67, D-CA, told the news organization.

The demonstration is led by the Democratic Women’s Working Group, and Rep. Speier said other members of the DWWG were inviting men and women – both Democratic and Republican – to join in. The protest will be extra poignant, as more than twenty women have accused the current president of sexual misconduct, according to the running list maintained by Huffington Post. From allegedly grabbing a former Miss Universe contestant’s butt, to allegedly grabbing and kissing a woman without consent, to allegedly walking through the dressing rooms of the 2000 Miss Universe contest (when women were practically “naked”), Trump as a long list of accusers claiming he has engaged in the behaviors Time’s Up aims to stop.

Donald, of course, has denied every allegation, and in October 2017, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested that all the women accusing Donald of misconduct were lying. This planned all-black protest will come nearly a year after Democratic women staged a similar dress-code diss against the commander-in-chief. When Trump addressed a joint session of Congress for the first time in Feb. 2017, female Democrats all wore white in homage to the women’s suffrage women moment, according to Glamour. “Tonight,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, 77, tweeted, “our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women’s rights – in spite of a [president] who doesn’t!

Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights — in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't! pic.twitter.com/kKJpfV5iUE — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017

“The Congress of the United States should be the one work environment where people are treated with respect, where there isn’t a hostile work environment,” Rep. Speier told The New York Times, who detailed the culture of sexual abuse within Capitol Hill. “And frankly, it’s just the opposite. It’s probably among the worst.” The Times conducted more than 50 interviews with lawyers, lobbyists and former aides who said sexual harassment is an “occupational hazard” and victims go through “far more burdensome” processes to report abuse. It seems this planned protest is the first step to finally change that.

