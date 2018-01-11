Reese Witherspoon & More Continue #TimesUp Protest At Critics’ Choice: See Their All-Black Outfits

#TimesUp and these leading ladies aren’t going to let you forget it! Reese Witherspoon, Emilia Clarke & more women of Hollywood continued the all-black gown trend to support #TimesUp at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Critics’ Choice Awards was the first show following the massive statement made at the Golden Globes, where mostly all attendees wore black to bring awareness to sexual assault and misconduct across the workforce. At the Critics’ Choice, some ladies went back to their typical color scheme, while others stayed with the all-black trend. Reese Witherspoon, one of the founders of the #TimesUp movement, stayed with the dark hue, rocking a understated black deep-V dress with a delicate design. Her kept her hair long and wavy and looked absolutely beautiful, while wearing black for a great cause! Emilia Clarke also wore black for #TimesUp, but was dressed in a much more conservative look as compared to her Golden Globes gown, which was a sultry, plunging black strapless gown. At the Critics’ Choice Awards, Emilia opted for a long-sleeve, high-neck midi dress that was decorated with crystal polkadots. Click here to see all the stars wearing black at the Critics’ Choice Awards!

Other actresses who wore black to the Critics’ Choice Awards included Elisabeth Moss, whose black dress had a beautiful floral display, Laura Dern, who rocked a tuxedo-esque jumpsuit, and Margot Robbie, who belted her gown with an oversized, decorated jeweled belt.

We hope to see the black gown trend continue through awards season, as it brings awareness to such an important cause. Started by over 300 women in Hollywood, the Time’s Up movement is dedicated to raising funds for legal defense of women and men who are victims of sexual misconduct and abuse in the workplace. While in the last year there have been several allegations of abuse made against bigwigs in Hollywood and in the White House, this happens across all industries, and the #TimesUp movement aims to bring awareness to that.

