Critics’ Choice Awards Best Red Carpet Pics — Angelina Jolie, Olivia Munn, Sarah Hyland & More

The 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards are here, which means one thing — the stars are out & about in their most chic outfits! Check out the celebs who sexily walked the big night’s red carpet here!

Fashion at its finest! In anticipation of the 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards, the biggest celebs like Emma Stone, 29, Angelina Jolie, 42, Nicole Kidman, 50, were all set to walk down the event’s red carpet wearing outfits that were sure to stun! With host Olivia Munn, 37, at the helm, you just know the show is going to be hilarious and irreverent. While she was strutting her stuff down the red carpet, Olivia wore a gorgeous red dress complete with an ornate, glittery necklace. Meanwhile, Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer stunned in a gorgeous floral dress, and Heidi Klum, 44, looked as gorgeous as ever in a plunging dress with a thigh-high slit. Angelina looked stellar and incredibly elegant in a white dress, and Sarah Hyland, 27, arrived on the red carpet and totally wowed with a simple black top and a lacey skirt. Want to check out the night’s big winners and upsets? After taking in the red carpet you can tune into the CW at 8 pm EST to watch the whole event. While you wait to watch the show, check all of the latest red carpet arrivals in our gallery above!

In addition to the various award categories that will be up for grabs during the show, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, 32, will also be honored as the night’s #SeeHer Award winner, an accolade meant to laud women who “push boundaries,” according to a show spokesperson. We’re super proud of our gal Gal — congrats!

In terms of nominations, The Shape of Water leads the pack with 14 nods. Will Gary Oldman, 59, repeat his Golden Globes win? Will Lady Bird‘s Saoirse Ronan, 23, beat out Frances McDormand, 60? While you wait to find out, click here to see the sexiest Critics’ Choice Awards’ sexiest dresses of all-time!

