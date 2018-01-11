Critics’ Choice Awards Best Dressed: Gal Gadot & More Stun In Gorgeous Gowns

The black gown trend continued for some at the Critics’ Choice Awards, as the men and women of Hollywood show support for the Times Up movement. Others opted for bright, beautiful gowns. See our best dressed list!

Your Hollywood faves rocked the Critics’ Choice Awards in many black gowns, and some bold and colorful, in support of the Times Up movement, which was kicked off at last week’s Golden Globes. Allison Williams, Gal Gadot and more leading ladies looked radiant as they supported their fellow men and women who have experience sexual abuse and harassment across industries. Click here to see the best dressed at Critics’ Choice!

The Critics’ Choice Awards definitely not the black-out that the Golden Globes was. The stars took the chance to explore different color combos, patterns and textures with their looks this evening. Angelina Jolie was bright in a white strapless dress with feathers, while Saoirse Ronan also opted for a white sparkling Michael Kors gown, which she topped with a deep burgundy lip. Jessica Chastain was equally as bright in her power color, green, that looked simply stunning with her red hair! Gal Gadot was literally shining in a plunging, silver sequin gown.

Always a fashionista, Allison Williams looked angelic in a lace gown that showed hints of white, burgundy and light blue. Sarah Hyland was totally stunning in a classic, black and white tulle dress. She rocked a bright red lip and brought Old Hollywood glam to the carpet. Another stand-out of the evening was Heidi Klum, 44, who opted for a beaded, plunging gown in a neutral tone. The top model showed some leg in the dress’s high-slit and struck a pose like only she can!

Another best dressed of the night was host, Olivia Munn! Not surprising, as she always brings her fashion A-game, but for the evening she looked especially glam in a high-neck bright red gown with delicate beading on the top half. Gorgeous! We’re sure she has several amazing outfit changes throughout the evening!

