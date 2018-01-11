Chrissy Teigen Slams Seal For Attacking Oprah For Being Friendly To Harvey Weinstein In The Past

Does Chrissy Teigen have some tea to spill? She went after Seal for slamming Oprah, saying ‘we’ve all heard things about each other.’ Does she know something we don’t?

Chrissy Teigen is not playing around.”Hmm. Let’s just say we’ve all heard things about each other, haven’t we?” she commented on Seal‘s controversial Instagram from January 10. The post attacked Oprah Winfrey for an old friendship with Harvey Weinstein, days after she was applauded for an inspirational Golden Globes speech and encouraged to run for president in 2020. Seal implied that Oprah knew about Harvey’s rampant alleged sexual misconduct.

So…what is Chrissy talking about when she writes that, “we’ve all heard things about each other”? Is she implying that she knows something about Seal specifically, or other people in their circle? There’s always the possibility that she’s coming to Oprah’s defense by saying that there were more people who knew about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged misconduct. And maybe, she supports Oprah 2020. Oprah has not expressed any intention of running for president in 2020 — or at all. But her fans can always hope that she’ll change her mind.

Oprah gave a passionate and beautiful speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards about the Me Too movement, uplifting women in girls in our society, and the necessity of POC representation in art and media. It was a remarkable speech; it’s no wonder that people (except for Seal, we guess) think that she would be equally remarkable in the White House.

