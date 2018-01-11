12 Most Iconic Celebrity Side Eye Moments Of All Time: Beyonce, Rihanna, Taylor Swift & More

From Beyoncé to Rihanna, there are plenty of stars who’ve cast their gaze sideways for some spectacular shade. Here are the best celebrity side-eye moments of all-time.

While we all love witnessing a great side-eye moment, no one wants to be on the receiving end of a celebrity’s shade. But unfortunately for some unsuspecting victims, there have been plenty of stars who’ve been caught glaring at others, and let’s be honest: every single time has been glorious in its own right. Whether it’s a peek at another celeb during an awards show or an A-Lister coming in contact with an ex, there are plenty of celebrity side-eye moments that will live in infamy.

It’s no surprise that a ton of the best side-eyes happen at places like the Golden Globes or the Met Gala. Get enough stars all in one place and there’s bound to be a bit of peeping at each other. At the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, 2018, we were blessed with not one, but two iconic celeb stares. First, Timothée Chalamet, 22, who was nominated for his performance in Call Me By Your Name, realized he was sitting at the table over from figure skater Tonya Harding, 47. An eagle-eyed Twitter user caught the moment, and posted the hilarious reaction on social media. In the two photos, you can see the look of shock on Timothée’s face, followed by a knowing smirk.

But the Lady Bird star wasn’t the only one at his table who peeped another celeb. Fifty Shades Of Grey star Dakota Johnson, 28, was sitting right next to Timothée when she caught the urge to glance at a fellow star. As Jennifer Aniston, 48, took the stage to announce an award, Dakota couldn’t help but look over at Angelina Jolie, 42. Even though Jennifer and Angelina have both moved on from their past relationships with Brad Pitt, 54, we totally can’t blame the How To Be Single star from trying to catch a reaction from the Girl, Interrupted actress.

Dakota and Timothée are the most recent celebs who got their sideways stare on, but there have been plenty of shade-throwers before them. Rihanna, 29, Beyoncé, 36, Taylor Swift, 28, and Katy Perry, 33, have all proven that they can expertly watch someone from the corner of their eye. Click through the gallery above to see the all-time greatest side-eye moments!

timothée realizing THE tonya harding is sitting right next to him is a mood pic.twitter.com/zCUmSDyBnt — kris (@siIkysheets) January 8, 2018

