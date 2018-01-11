Breaking News
John Legend & More Stars Brand Trump As The ‘S***hole’ After He Trashes African Nations

Donald Trump
REX/Shutterstock
Hollywood is branding Donald Trump a ‘s***hole’ after he allegedly called Haiti and African countries the same word.

We didn’t have to worry about Donald Trump, 71 going a day without being a national embarrassment, as he allegedly referred to Haiti and African nations as “s***holes” in a bipartisan meeting over immigration reform. A report by the Washington Post claims that Trump totally trashed immigrants from mainly black and latino countries on Jan. 11 saying “Haiti? Why do we want people from Haiti here?” He then got truly vile and racist when referring to African countries where he allegedly said “Why do we want these people from all these s**thole countries here? We should have more people from places like Norway.” Hmmm….Norway is an almost completely white nation and the others aren’t.  Needless to say, celebs are taking note at the blatant racism.

Trump’s VERY OWN SPOKESMAN didn’t deny the remarks after the Post dropped it’s story. “Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement. “Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”

The president reportedly made the shocking statements during a closed-door meeting with Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Jan. 11. It’s bad enough that Trump already defended white supremacists following a deadly neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, VA in 2017.  Now he’s really letting his true colors show in the new year by allegedly calling black and latino nations “s***holes.” Well, the Trumpster sure does love to give people nicknames and now celebrities have given him one, naming him “President S***hole” in their tweets about the vile comment. Here are some of their epic Twitter responses:

