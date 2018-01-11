John Legend & More Stars Brand Trump As The ‘S***hole’ After He Trashes African Nations

Hollywood is branding Donald Trump a ‘s***hole’ after he allegedly called Haiti and African countries the same word.

We didn’t have to worry about Donald Trump, 71 going a day without being a national embarrassment, as he allegedly referred to Haiti and African nations as “s***holes” in a bipartisan meeting over immigration reform. A report by the Washington Post claims that Trump totally trashed immigrants from mainly black and latino countries on Jan. 11 saying “Haiti? Why do we want people from Haiti here?” He then got truly vile and racist when referring to African countries where he allegedly said “Why do we want these people from all these s**thole countries here? We should have more people from places like Norway.” Hmmm….Norway is an almost completely white nation and the others aren’t. Needless to say, celebs are taking note at the blatant racism.

Trump’s VERY OWN SPOKESMAN didn’t deny the remarks after the Post dropped it’s story. “Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement. “Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”

The president reportedly made the shocking statements during a closed-door meeting with Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Jan. 11. It’s bad enough that Trump already defended white supremacists following a deadly neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, VA in 2017. Now he’s really letting his true colors show in the new year by allegedly calling black and latino nations “s***holes.” Well, the Trumpster sure does love to give people nicknames and now celebrities have given him one, naming him “President S***hole” in their tweets about the vile comment. Here are some of their epic Twitter responses:

The president is a racist. He has been for his entire public life. If you vote(d) for him, you do so because of that or despite that. We need a multi-racial anti-racist coalition to defeat him and try to heal our nation. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 12, 2018

trump – u shithole … — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 11, 2018

Can’t wait until we get rid of this shithole president. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 11, 2018

Indeed. With one word, Donald has laid bare the entire subtext of his presidency for all to see. https://t.co/mJDS9FuZAh — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2018

I’m just gonna start calling him president Shithole. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2018

Just devastating that the President of the United States referred to African countries and Haiti as “shithole countries”. What now?? How do we get rid of this #shitholePresident https://t.co/lZ8m0x2qfH — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 11, 2018

All Trump properties and businesses should be boycotted. Employees should have the blue flu for a while. https://t.co/R8hPnmadGO — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 11, 2018

Trash like @realDonaldTrump will always be trash. So a word for Donald and his cult of ignorant white people: Haiti and Africa have produced many better humans then he. https://t.co/2ekvjvQiBp — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) January 11, 2018

The staue of liberty where #trump’s grandparents immigrated through doesn’t say, “send me your whites only from Norway not from those shithole countries.” — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 11, 2018

He also said countries like Norway are cool. I wonder what the underlying logic is. Can’t quite put my finger on it. https://t.co/Xr3wHoKIc8 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 11, 2018

Mr. President, immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and the 54 countries in Africa likely helped build your buildings. They’ve certainly helped build our country. cc @POTUS https://t.co/hv1QYRoRy3 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 11, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you offended by Trump’s alleged comments?