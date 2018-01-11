Cardi B Reveals She ‘Wants To Cry’ While Recording New Song: Is It An Offset Breakup Track?

Cardi B revealed on Twitter that she has an emotional new track on the way, and fans are trying to decipher the cryptic tweet. Is there a verse about Offset?

“I sound real confident recording this verse, but i really want to cry while doing it .Putting your feelings in your music makes you sad in process But this sh*t sooooo f**king fireeeeeeeeeee I out did myself,” Cardi B tweeted early in the morning on January 11. That’s all the information she gave, save for telling a fan that the new track is coming “VERRRRYYYYYYY F**KING SOON ..Sooner then you think;)” That means will find out soon what’s making her so emotional! Could it be her relationship problems with fiancé Offset?

Celina Powell, is very publicly claiming that he allegedly got her pregnant! Offset and Cardi are working through their problems, though. She recently called out her haters, who are slamming her for standing by her man, onstage in concert. Offset cheated on Cardi, and another woman,, is very publicly claiming that he allegedly got her pregnant! Offset and Cardi are working through their problems, though. She recently called out her haters, who are slamming her for standing by her man, onstage in concert. She called out their hypocrisy , saying that, “Same bitches that be talkin s**t in my comments, be the same bitches that be screaming in the club, ‘F**k him then I get some money.’” Whoa!

She’s right. They really should leave her alone! It’s nobody’s business if someone decides to forgive their partner for cheating. Cardi is facing one of the most difficult decisions of her life right now — whether or not to forgive Offset completely, or move on. That may be why the verse she’s recording is so emotional for her. It’s about that traumatic experience. Whatever she’s dropping (soon, apparently!) we’re dying to hear it. You know it’s going to be amazing.

I sound real confident recording this verse, but i really want to cry while doing it .Putting your feelings in your music makes you sad in process 😓But this shit sooooo fucking fireeeeeeeeeee🔥🔥🔥I out did myself 😩😂 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 11, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cardi’s new verse is about Offset? Let us know!