It’s album release week for Camila Cabello, and that included a performance of her new single, ‘Never Be The Same,’ on ‘The Tonight Show.’ Yeah — she absolutely KILLED it! Watch here!

Camila Cabello has been hard at work preparing for the release of her debut album…and it’s certainly been paying off. She hit the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 10 to give the first-ever TV performance of her song “Never Be The Same,” and viewers were definitely impressed. The 20-year-old looked stunning in a sparkling, sheer bodysuit for her performance, but it was her spot-on vocals that had fans gushing after the set. “Ditch the stereotypes!” one fan tweeted. “Popstars can sing live too. Camila Cabello just proved that on her laters performance [on] Fallon show.”

When Camila sang “Never Be The Same” at Jingle Ball concerts last month, she was criticized for not sounding her best, but she definitely shed any doubts with this rendition. It’s hard to believe that it’s already been over a year since she decided to part ways with Fifth Harmony and embark on a solo career, but she’s definitely proven that she has what it takes. Her 2017 single, “Havana,” hit No. 2 on the Billboard charts, and her debut album, Camila, drops on Jan. 12. Obviously, Camila is incredibly anxious and nervous about the release, but her fans could not be more excited.

Camila features ten songs, including “Never Be The Same” and “Havana.” The tracks “Crying in the Club” and “I Have Questions,” which were released earlier this year, are not included on the record. We can’t wait to get our copy!

camila outdoes herself on fallon every time I have no words — alex (@itsalexlyon) January 11, 2018

Camila Cabello’s performance on Fallon last night is one of the greatest things I have ever watched in my entire life, I literally just watched it 3 times in a row, she’s here to STAY — m a t t (@witnessmatt) January 11, 2018

People who say camila cabello can't sing honestly haven't watched her live performance of never be the same at fallon tonight yet 😏 — mico (@micogpederio) January 11, 2018

i just watched camila’s performance on jimmy fallon and bitch better take all my money when she goes on tour — zack (@ZackMSchneider) January 11, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Camila’s performance on The Tonight Show?