Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie & More: Best Makeup & Hair At Critics’ Choice Awards

Another day, another red carpet, and the stars really stunned at the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 11.

Hosted by Olivia Munn, the star-studded show took place live on January 11 from Santa Monica, California. It was a fabulous red carpet, as so many stars looked absolutely gorgeous. Olivia hit the carpet in a red hot dress, with her long hair styled in shiny waves. Her skin looked luminous! Unlike the Golden Globes, it was not a complete black out on the carpet, but some stars still wore black to show their support for the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan brightened things up in a light pink Zuhair Murad dress with crystals all over. Her makeup was natural and beautiful, and her hair was in soft waves. Heidi Klum was in a nude gown with a deep V neckline. Her makeup was also nude and neutral — she was glowing! Her hair was parted in the center and styled in undone waves.

Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot looked picture perfect thanks to Dove Celebrity Stylist Mark Townsend. He always knows how to give her the best looks! She’s also the new face of Revlon, so she hit the carpet wearing their makeup. She received the #SeeHer Award, which was presented to her by her Director Patty Jenkins. Get Out star Allison Williams looked even more gorgeous than she naturally does with the help of Celebrity Stylist Peter Lux, who used Dove products in her hair. Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett coiffed “Best Actress” nominee Margot Robbie. Her role in I, Tonya is getting her a lot of attention, so thankfully her hairstyle, which was done with TRESemme products, was flawless. Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig looked beautiful. Her hair was styled by John D., who used TRESemme products.

Jessica Biel’s hair was styled by Adir Abergel using Virtue products. He also created her look for the Golden Globes. Adir also styled Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan. Everyone looked magnificent on this important night! See more pics in the gallery attached!

