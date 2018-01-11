Anne Heche & ‘Revenge’ Star James Tupper Split After 10 Years Together: Read Statement

After spending more than 10 years together, ‘The Brave’ co-stars Anne Heche and James Tupper have called it quits. Read their heartbreaking statement about the split.

This is so sad. Anne Heche, 48, and James Tupper, 52, have parted ways after spending more than 10 years together, People reports. “James and I have shared a great life together and have many wonderful memories. We’ve enjoyed working together, most recently on The Brave, where he joins us for our two mind-bending finale episodes,” they told the magazine in a joint statement. “Relationships change and grow; we’re taking time for that. We care very much for each other and plan to continue raising our two beautiful boys in love and harmony. Thank you for allowing us privacy as our family evolves.” See more recent celebrity break-ups here.

The former couple began dating in 2007 after meeting on the set of romantic comedy-drama series Men In Trees. While the show only ran for two seasons, the actors have worked on other projects together throughout their relationship. In 2016, they played a married couple in the post-apocalyptic show Aftermath, and currently Anne stars in NBC’s The Brave, which the Big Little Lies star has appeared on. They’ve also branched out from film by starting a Puerto Rico relief fund called My Next Check to help support Hurricane Maria victims. The campaign raised more than $40,000.

While they’ve ended their romantic relationship, Anne and James will likely continue to work together — at least to take care of their 8-year-old son Atlas. Anne also has another son, Homer, 15, from a previous marriage. You’ll also be able to see them together on The Brave, which airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. We wish them all the best going forward!

