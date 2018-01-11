Angelina Jolie Shines In White Feathers At The Critics’ Choice Awards: See Pics

Angelina Jolie was bright and beaming at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 11, where she wore a stunning white dress!

This is a new move for Angelina Jolie! The leading lady said goodbye to her all-black wardrobe and opted for a tight, white strapless dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Angie looked brilliant in the dress, which was form fitting and featured drapery at the bottom which gave the skirt a high-low angle. The top of the dress was decorated with white feathers that was a fun twist on the fabric! Angelina dressed up her look with gorgeous, bold diamonds in her ears and a beautiful red lip. The actress-turned-director wore her hair swept back into a half-up, half-down style to complement her overall elegance.

Angie is nominated this evening in the Best Foreign Language Film category for her movie First They Killed My Father. She left her six kids at home, while she showed up to the Santa Monica, California event with her collaborator Loung Ong. Angelina had a quick turnaround from the Golden Globes, to jetting off to NYC for the National Board of Review Awards Gala with her kids, and then back to LA for the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The director of several critically acclaimed films and a recently divorced mother of 6, Angelina really does do it all — except for dating, according to People Magazine. “She isn’t dating anyone and won’t be for a very long time. She is focused on her children and their needs,” an insider told the mag. Still, last fall she admitted to the Sunday Telegraph, “Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together. But really I am just trying to get through my days. I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.” Poor Ang. We’re happy she’s out and about and all smiles these days!

