Fetty Wap’s Baby Mama Alexis Skyy Flaunts Incredible Body Just Days After Delivering Preemie

Alexis Skyy & Fetty Wap welcomed their baby girl 3 mos. early just last week, but already the new mom has her post-baby bod back! See her gorgeous hospital pic here.

Alexis Skyy, 23, has bounced back unbelievably quickly after giving birth to her and Fetty Wap‘s, 26, first child together on Jan. 5! Taking to Instagram on Jan. 9, just FOUR days after welcoming her daughter, the new mom appeared to have no hint of a baby bump — and we are beyond impressed! Fetty and Alexis’ little girl, Alaiya, was born three months early, but is luckily doing ok in the hospital. She was reportedly just over one pound at birth, and has been in the NICU since. Click here to see adorable pics of some of Hollywood’s cutest kids.

Still in the hospital, Alexis is posing up against a bed in her photo. Wearing comfortable yet tight-fitting clothes, the reality star has her hospital bracelet on and everything. Of course her hair looks flawless though and she’s in full makeup. “The past couple days has been a roller coaster of emotions,” Alexis captioned the full-body image, referring to Alaiya’s premature birth. “I just want to give a Special thanks to my doctor for making me more comfortable providing me a room at the hospital to be closer to my daughter .. 💗.”

But while there’s no question Alexis looks fierce in her leggings and tee (seriously, HOW did she do it?) there will always be haters. The star has received some pretty intense backlash for posting her photo, as fans have been slamming her for taking pics while her daughter is still sick. “If I had a preemie, going out & social media would be the LAST thing on my mind! Sad & pathetic,” one commenter said. Another wrote, “She trying do photo shoots in the hospital like b***h sit down.”

However, Fetty came to the mother of his child’s defense with a clap-back of his own. “If your not a doctor stfu and just like the picture…,” he wrote. Amen! Even one of Fetty’s other baby mamas, according to BET, defended Alexis. “Y’all gotta stop bother this girl she’s in a serious situation right now. When did it become ok to bully and harass a woman who is trying to nurture her child out of nicu like DEAD ASS. Replace that hate with prayer foh y’all trippin’ that’s an innocent child.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how amazing does Alexis look after giving birth? Are you impressed?