Jwan Yosef: 5 Things To Know About Ricky Martin’s Hunky New Husband 

Congratulations are in order for Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, who recently tied the knot in a secret ceremony! Find out more about Ricky’s gorgeous husband, here.

Ricky Martin, 46, is officially off the market! As a matter of fact, Ricky and painter Jwan Yosef, 33, became husband and husband after a low key ceremony earlier this year. Although there was no formal celebration, Ricky has promised a big party in the near future. He described the event to E! News as: “The typical three-day party, the dinner the party and the recovery.” Sounds like a blast! Can we get an invite?! Ricky popped the question to Jwan back in November 2016, and shared the exciting news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. How sweet! Here’s everything you need to know about Ricky’s new husband:

Jwan is Syrian, Swedish, and Armenian. Jwan was born in Ras al-Ayn, Syria. His father is of Syrian Kurdish descent and his mother is Armenian. His family immigrated to Sweden when he was young. Jwan is an artist! Jwan specializes in plastic arts. After his family immigrated to Sweden, he studied painting at Pernby School of Painting in Stockholm from 2004 to 2006, according to C-Print. He then moved to Konstfack, where he studied at the University College of Arts, Crafts and Design. He graduated with a BA in Fine Arts in 2009. Jwan also earned a MA in Fine Arts from Central Saint Martins in London in 2011. He’s so accomplished! He’s had two solo art exhibitions. In 2013, he hosted Painting about Sex, Flesh and Violence, lol at the DIVUS Gallery in London, and High Notes, at the Galleri Anna Thulin in Stockholm. Jwan is a founding member and studio holder at The Bomb Factory Art Foundation. The Bomb Factory Art Foundation is a studio complex and contemporary art gallery based in Archway, London. The studio is artist-led, and also serves as a non-profit organization that offers: studio space, a gallery and workshops. His name has an interesting meaning! In Kurdish, Jwan’s name means handsome, beautiful and young. How fitting?!

