Jodi Arias: 5 Things To Know About The Convicted Boyfriend Killer

1.) Jodi Arias, 37, was found guilty of first degree murder on May 7, 2012. The conviction came four years after she murdered her on/off boyfriend, Travis Alexander, inside his Mesa, Arizona home on June 4, 2008. The horrific crime made headlines all over the United States, sparking national interest in the investigation. This led to a partially televised trial, followed by a 2013 TV movie called Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret, and multiple different docu-series about the murder. The latest, Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery, premieres on January 14 at 10pm ET on Investigation Discovery.

2.) Jodi, born and raised in California, met Travis at a conference in Las Vegas in 2006. At the time Jodi was still living in California while Travis was living in Arizona, and it only took a year for the two to be in a fully committed relationship. It’s reported that their relationship only lasted approximately five months, but that Travis and Jodi continued to have a sexual relationship after they broke up.

3.) On June 9, 2008, friends of Travis made a gruesome discovery when they found his lifeless body in the shower of his Arizona home. Travis, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, over two dozen stab wounds to his body, and a slit throat, had been murdered five days before his friends found him. It has been reported that whoever called 9-1-1 after discovering the body mentioned Travis was being stalked by his ex-girlfriend, Jodi. The 9-1-1 call was not played for the jury during the trial.

4.) Jodi was charged after extremely damning evidence was discovered. Not only as Jodi’s DNA found mixed with Travis’ at the crime scene, but investigators also discovered a damaged digital camera inside the washing machine that contained pictures from the day Travis was killed. While some pictures showed Jodi and Travis together at approximately 1:40pm on June 4, one final photo of Travis alive and in the shower was taken at 5:29pm. The last photos on the camera showed someone, believed to be Travis, bleeding on the bathroom floor.

5.) Jodi is now serving a life sentence in prison. After being convicted of first degree murder in the death of Travis, Jodi was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She is serving that sentence in maximum security in Arizona State Prison, according to her Wikipedia page. The sentencing phase took two years because the prosecution had to convince the jury that Jodi was eligible for the death penalty. Once they decided she was eligible, the deliberations resulted in a hung jury with 8-4 thinking Jodi should receive the death penalty. A second jury deadlocked on the death penalty in March 2015 leaving the judge to sentence Jodi without a third jury in place.

